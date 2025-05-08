News
Cardinal Robert Prevost under the name of Leo XIV declared Supreme Pontiff, succeeding Pope Francis
World News
08-05-2025 | 13:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Cardinal Robert Prevost under the name of Leo XIV declared Supreme Pontiff, succeeding Pope Francis
On the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, senior cardinal deacon, Dominique Mamberti, announced Cardinal Robert Prevost as the new pontiff.
Cardinal Mamberti proclaimed "Habemus papam," a Latin phrase meaning, "We have a Pope."
The new pope took the name of Leo XIV, the first American pontiff in history.
World News
Cardinal
Robert Prevost
Leo XIV
Supreme Pontiff
Pope Francis
Next
Ukraine says Russia launched guided bombs despite Putin's truce
Black smoke from Sistine Chapel signals no new pope: AFP
Previous
