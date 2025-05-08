Cardinal Robert Prevost under the name of Leo XIV declared Supreme Pontiff, succeeding Pope Francis

World News
08-05-2025 | 13:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Cardinal Robert Prevost under the name of Leo XIV declared Supreme Pontiff, succeeding Pope Francis
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Cardinal Robert Prevost under the name of Leo XIV declared Supreme Pontiff, succeeding Pope Francis

On the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, senior cardinal deacon, Dominique Mamberti, announced Cardinal Robert Prevost as the new pontiff.

Cardinal Mamberti proclaimed "Habemus papam," a Latin phrase meaning, "We have a Pope."

The new pope took the name of Leo XIV, the first American pontiff in history.

World News

Cardinal

Robert Prevost

Leo XIV

Supreme Pontiff

Pope Francis

LBCI Next
Ukraine says Russia launched guided bombs despite Putin's truce
Black smoke from Sistine Chapel signals no new pope: AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-21

A papacy of change: The legacy of Pope Francis

LBCI
World News
2025-04-26

Francis' funeral to be grand farewell to 'pope of the poor'

LBCI
World News
2025-03-31

Pope Francis paves way for canonization of Archbishop Ignatius Maloyan, martyred during the Armenian genocide

LBCI
World News
2025-03-12

Hospitalized Pope Francis is in stable condition, the Vatican says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:13

White smoke rises over Vatican, signaling election of new pope

LBCI
World News
10:58

US imposes Iran-related sanctions on third China 'teapot' refinery, ports

LBCI
World News
08:35

Bill Gates to give away fortune by 2045, $200 billion for world's poorest

LBCI
World News
08:05

EU chief says 'fully committed' to reaching tariff deal with US

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:32

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam visits Baalbek to oversee border security measures

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-07

Israel split over Trump’s 'bombshells' on Yemen, hostages and skipped visit— the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Lebanon's Ministry of Youth and Sports: Handover ceremony and future plans

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:12

14 Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon: Lebanese Security sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

Israeli airstrikes rock South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Two killed in Israeli strikes on South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
12:13

White smoke rises over Vatican, signaling election of new pope

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Lebanon's state takes action: Illegal kiosks at Beirut Port removed after 11 years of violations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

South Lebanon under fire: Details unfold on the wave of Israeli strikes on Nabatieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:06

French Ambassador hands FM Rajji border archive to aid in Syrian border demarcation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Tension in South Lebanon's Nabatieh following Israeli strikes on surrounding areas

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More