Lebanon's Youth and Sports Minister, Nora Bayrakdarian, issued three decisions on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, canceling the licenses of three sports due to legal and technical violations.



The decisions revoked the recognition of skateboarding, modern pentathlon, and surfing from licensed sports associations. The ministry said the cancellation was due to the sports' failure to meet essential legal, technical, and regulatory conditions required for licensing.



The ministry also announced the formation of interim committees to oversee the management and regulation of each of the three sports pending further review.