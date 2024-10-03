Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)

Lebanon News
2024-10-03 | 06:13
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
0min
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)

A Russian aircraft carrying a substantial humanitarian aid shipment arrived in Beirut Thursday, following a request from Russian President Vladimir Putin and under the supervision of the Russian Minister of Emergency Situations. 

The aid includes 33 tons of essential supplies to support the Lebanese during the ongoing humanitarian crisis. 

The video footage shows the plane landing and aid delivery as part of international support for Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Russia

Humanitarian

Aid

Beirut

Lebanon

European Commission announces additional $33.1 million humanitarian aid for Lebanon
Hezbollah targets Israeli forces in Ramim Barracks and Misgav Am forest with missile strikes
