Lebanon’s state control of arms and war decisions top priorities, says PM Salam

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam affirmed that the government has taken a clear decision to centralize weapons under state control, implementing it through specific measures and a phased plan led by the Lebanese army. He noted that the process is still in its early stages.



Speaking at the Tech, AI & Innovation Summit 2025, Salam said the government is moving beyond empty promises, turning them into action, even if progress is slower than expected, describing the administration as one based on competence.



He stressed the importance of keeping all weapons exclusively in the hands of the state, noting that the government is taking steps to curb Israeli escalation and ensure withdrawal. Salam also emphasized that decisions on war and peace belong solely to the state.



“We have worked to revitalize public administration through a series of new, transparent appointments based on merit,” he said.



On the economic front, Salam highlighted the government’s goal of creating hope and job opportunities for Lebanese citizens within the country.



He invited Arab investors to participate in the upcoming investment conference, saying Lebanon has returned to the “Arab fold.” He also clarified that Lebanon does not see itself in competition with Syria and seeks to build new relationships based on mutual respect without external interference.



Addressing public sector reforms, Salam said introducing digital systems in administration will help reduce corruption and streamline services for citizens. He added that legal and capital adjustments are still needed, but the government expects significant progress in 2026.