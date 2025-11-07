Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Key projects remain stalled in Parliament

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber said that several key projects remain stalled in Parliament, including the reconstruction loan, which he described as vital for Lebanon's recovery.



Speaking during a joint press conference with France’s representative on the World Bank’s Board of Directors, Fernand Buisse, Jaber stressed that without an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), it will become increasingly difficult for Lebanon to receive the financial support it needs.



He also announced that he will visit South Lebanon on Wednesday, describing the trip as “very important.”