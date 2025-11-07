News
President Aoun urges World Bank to support Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli violations
Lebanon News
07-11-2025 | 07:07
President Aoun urges World Bank to support Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli violations
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun told a visiting World Bank delegation that Lebanon remains committed to the ceasefire agreement, while Israel continues to occupy five hills and increase its attacks on the country.
Aoun emphasized the importance of the World Bank remaining by Lebanon’s side and continuing constructive cooperation to support the nation’s recovery and sustainable growth.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Joseph Aoun
World Bank
Ceasefire
Israel
