President Aoun urges World Bank to support Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli violations

Lebanon News
07-11-2025 | 07:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Aoun urges World Bank to support Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli violations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
President Aoun urges World Bank to support Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli violations

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun told a visiting World Bank delegation that Lebanon remains committed to the ceasefire agreement, while Israel continues to occupy five hills and increase its attacks on the country.

Aoun emphasized the importance of the World Bank remaining by Lebanon’s side and continuing constructive cooperation to support the nation’s recovery and sustainable growth.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

World Bank

Ceasefire

Israel

LBCI Next
PM Salam chairs meeting with World Bank delegation at the Grand Serail
Lebanon’s parliament speaker briefs World Bank on Israel-related damages, reconstruction priorities
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-23

President Aoun urges ceasefire mechanism to halt Israeli violations in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-30

Lebanese Army urges ceasefire committee to halt ongoing Israeli violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-09

Lebanon's Health Minister says cooperation with World Bank ongoing to ensure proper health services

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-15

President Joseph Aoun urges unified Lebanese response to Israeli attack, highlights upcoming UN General Assembly

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:17

Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Key projects remain stalled in Parliament

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

PM Salam chairs meeting with World Bank delegation at the Grand Serail

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Lebanon’s parliament speaker briefs World Bank on Israel-related damages, reconstruction priorities

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:25

Israeli warplanes spotted over Hermel, border areas

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-05

From celebration to controversy: Jeita Grotto case raises questions on oversight

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-06

Hezbollah letter to Lebanon’s President, PM, and Parliament Speaker: Rejects talks with Israel, affirms right to resist

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:16

Israel keeps northern front open as pressure builds on Lebanon over Hezbollah’s weapons—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-28

Diplomatic race in Beirut: Can US and Egypt prevent another war?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:38

LBCI sources: Lebanese army commander denies Israeli claims of Hezbollah rebuilding in the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:59

Israeli broadcaster: Recent strikes in Lebanon were coordinated with the United States

LBCI
Middle East News
13:27

Israeli broadcaster: Security cabinet meets to discuss potential escalation with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Israeli army issues warning to residents in Kfar Dounine, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:38

UNIFIL condemns Israeli airstrikes in south Lebanon, calls for restraint

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:16

Israel keeps northern front open as pressure builds on Lebanon over Hezbollah’s weapons—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

Lebanon’s state control of arms and war decisions top priorities, says PM Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:41

Israeli army warns residents of Zawtar el-Charqiyeh to evacuate ahead of strikes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More