Report by Cherly Abou Chabke, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Lebanon's first Artificial Intelligence Summit kicked off in Beirut, aiming to place the country on the global AI map despite persistent infrastructure challenges, including unreliable electricity and slow internet.



The summit, organized with participation from a specialized Emirati delegation, outlined ambitious goals: to make the digital technology and AI sector represent 10% of Lebanon's GDP by 2030 and to increase total investments from $16 million in 2021 to $500 million by the end of the decade.



However, speakers at the event acknowledged the gap between vision and reality.



With widespread electricity rationing, dependence on private generators, and 4G internet still considered the country's top speed, experts questioned how Lebanon could realistically attract tech investments or support AI development under current conditions.



The summit called for coordinated efforts among key ministries, including Energy, Telecommunications, and Education, to enable technological growth. The Energy Ministry was urged to boost power production critical for AI operations, while the Telecommunications Ministry was encouraged to enhance internet speed and coverage.



The Education Ministry, for its part, was tasked with integrating AI studies into school curricula, as Lebanon currently graduates around 3,500 technology students annually.



Lebanon's human capital remains one of its main assets, with over 10,700 technology professionals and more than 550 ICT companies operating across the country. Yet, participants stressed that creating a secure and stable environment is essential to prevent investment flight and encourage international partnerships.



During the conference, the Emirati delegation shared its experience in AI development and expressed readiness to assist Lebanon in advancing its digital transformation.



Concluding the summit, the State for Technology and Artificial Intelligence Minister announced a series of reform initiatives, including developing a national digital identity, launching a unified digital payment platform for citizens to pay government fees, and expanding AI training programs across all regions.