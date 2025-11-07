Sources to LBCI: One killed, one injured in armed clash near Shatila camp

Lebanon News
07-11-2025 | 13:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Sources to LBCI: One killed, one injured in armed clash near Shatila camp
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Sources to LBCI: One killed, one injured in armed clash near Shatila camp

An armed clash broke out Friday evening in the western neighborhood adjacent to the Sabra and Shatila camps, leaving one person dead and another critically injured.

According to security information obtained by LBCI, a State Security patrol had set up an ambush near the outskirts of the Shatila camp to arrest two Lebanese suspects, identified as brothers with the initials Kh. and Kh. Abou Alfah, who had allegedly robbed a UNRWA employee earlier that morning near the camp’s entrance.

When the patrol attempted to apprehend them, the suspects opened fire at the officers, prompting the patrol to return fire. One of the suspects was killed, while the other sustained serious injuries.

During the operation, gunfire erupted from inside the camp targeting the patrol, forcing the officers to withdraw under heavy shooting.

The Abou Alfah brothers are known to authorities and are wanted for multiple crimes, including robberies targeting soldiers and attacks on security patrols.

Lebanon News

LBCI

Killed

Injured

Armed

Clash

Shatila

Camp

LBCI Next
Iran condemns 'savage' Israeli attacks on Lebanon
UNIFIL condemns Israeli airstrikes in south Lebanon, calls for restraint
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-16

One dead, more than 100 injured in Peru protest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-01

Israeli strike hits car in Kafra: One dead, five injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-06

Health Ministry reports one killed, three wounded in Israeli strike on Toura in Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-07

Lebanon's Health Ministry says one killed in Israeli strike on Deir Aames in Tyre

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Digital vision vs. daily outages: Inside Lebanon's first AI summit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Ballots in limbo: Lebanon’s draft law opens overseas voting, but will parliament approve it?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Weapons control plan: Lebanese Army reports progress in disarmament despite Israeli attacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

No negotiations under fire: Egyptian peace effort stalls as Hezbollah reaffirms commitment to ceasefire

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Lebanon’s parliament speaker briefs World Bank on Israel-related damages, reconstruction priorities

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-06

Israel extends arrest of military's former top legal officer: Source tells Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Next steps on Lebanon: Israel divided over expanding strikes to Beirut amid rising Hezbollah threat

LBCI
World News
2025-10-27

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Turkey, GFZ says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Next steps on Lebanon: Israel divided over expanding strikes to Beirut amid rising Hezbollah threat

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

Lebanon’s state control of arms and war decisions top priorities, says PM Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:25

Israeli warplanes spotted over Hermel, border areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

President Aoun urges World Bank to support Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli violations

LBCI
Middle East News
01:59

Iran condemns 'savage' Israeli attacks on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:17

Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Key projects remain stalled in Parliament

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

No negotiations under fire: Egyptian peace effort stalls as Hezbollah reaffirms commitment to ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:52

Fuel prices rise across Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More