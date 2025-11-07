Sources to LBCI: One killed, one injured in armed clash near Shatila camp

An armed clash broke out Friday evening in the western neighborhood adjacent to the Sabra and Shatila camps, leaving one person dead and another critically injured.



According to security information obtained by LBCI, a State Security patrol had set up an ambush near the outskirts of the Shatila camp to arrest two Lebanese suspects, identified as brothers with the initials Kh. and Kh. Abou Alfah, who had allegedly robbed a UNRWA employee earlier that morning near the camp’s entrance.



When the patrol attempted to apprehend them, the suspects opened fire at the officers, prompting the patrol to return fire. One of the suspects was killed, while the other sustained serious injuries.



During the operation, gunfire erupted from inside the camp targeting the patrol, forcing the officers to withdraw under heavy shooting.



The Abou Alfah brothers are known to authorities and are wanted for multiple crimes, including robberies targeting soldiers and attacks on security patrols.