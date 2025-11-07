News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
22
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Salasel Dehab
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
22
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sources to LBCI: One killed, one injured in armed clash near Shatila camp
Lebanon News
07-11-2025 | 13:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Sources to LBCI: One killed, one injured in armed clash near Shatila camp
An armed clash broke out Friday evening in the western neighborhood adjacent to the Sabra and Shatila camps, leaving one person dead and another critically injured.
According to security information obtained by LBCI, a State Security patrol had set up an ambush near the outskirts of the Shatila camp to arrest two Lebanese suspects, identified as brothers with the initials Kh. and Kh. Abou Alfah, who had allegedly robbed a UNRWA employee earlier that morning near the camp’s entrance.
When the patrol attempted to apprehend them, the suspects opened fire at the officers, prompting the patrol to return fire. One of the suspects was killed, while the other sustained serious injuries.
During the operation, gunfire erupted from inside the camp targeting the patrol, forcing the officers to withdraw under heavy shooting.
The Abou Alfah brothers are known to authorities and are wanted for multiple crimes, including robberies targeting soldiers and attacks on security patrols.
Lebanon News
LBCI
Killed
Injured
Armed
Clash
Shatila
Camp
Next
Iran condemns 'savage' Israeli attacks on Lebanon
UNIFIL condemns Israeli airstrikes in south Lebanon, calls for restraint
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-10-16
One dead, more than 100 injured in Peru protest
World News
2025-10-16
One dead, more than 100 injured in Peru protest
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-01
Israeli strike hits car in Kafra: One dead, five injured
Lebanon News
2025-10-01
Israeli strike hits car in Kafra: One dead, five injured
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-06
Health Ministry reports one killed, three wounded in Israeli strike on Toura in Tyre
Lebanon News
2025-11-06
Health Ministry reports one killed, three wounded in Israeli strike on Toura in Tyre
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-07
Lebanon's Health Ministry says one killed in Israeli strike on Deir Aames in Tyre
Lebanon News
2025-10-07
Lebanon's Health Ministry says one killed in Israeli strike on Deir Aames in Tyre
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Digital vision vs. daily outages: Inside Lebanon's first AI summit
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Digital vision vs. daily outages: Inside Lebanon's first AI summit
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Ballots in limbo: Lebanon’s draft law opens overseas voting, but will parliament approve it?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Ballots in limbo: Lebanon’s draft law opens overseas voting, but will parliament approve it?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Weapons control plan: Lebanese Army reports progress in disarmament despite Israeli attacks
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Weapons control plan: Lebanese Army reports progress in disarmament despite Israeli attacks
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
No negotiations under fire: Egyptian peace effort stalls as Hezbollah reaffirms commitment to ceasefire
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
No negotiations under fire: Egyptian peace effort stalls as Hezbollah reaffirms commitment to ceasefire
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:34
Lebanon’s parliament speaker briefs World Bank on Israel-related damages, reconstruction priorities
Lebanon News
06:34
Lebanon’s parliament speaker briefs World Bank on Israel-related damages, reconstruction priorities
0
Middle East News
2025-11-06
Israel extends arrest of military's former top legal officer: Source tells Reuters
Middle East News
2025-11-06
Israel extends arrest of military's former top legal officer: Source tells Reuters
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Next steps on Lebanon: Israel divided over expanding strikes to Beirut amid rising Hezbollah threat
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Next steps on Lebanon: Israel divided over expanding strikes to Beirut amid rising Hezbollah threat
0
World News
2025-10-27
Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Turkey, GFZ says
World News
2025-10-27
Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Turkey, GFZ says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Next steps on Lebanon: Israel divided over expanding strikes to Beirut amid rising Hezbollah threat
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Next steps on Lebanon: Israel divided over expanding strikes to Beirut amid rising Hezbollah threat
2
Lebanon News
03:53
Lebanon’s state control of arms and war decisions top priorities, says PM Salam
Lebanon News
03:53
Lebanon’s state control of arms and war decisions top priorities, says PM Salam
3
Lebanon News
05:25
Israeli warplanes spotted over Hermel, border areas
Lebanon News
05:25
Israeli warplanes spotted over Hermel, border areas
4
Lebanon News
07:07
President Aoun urges World Bank to support Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli violations
Lebanon News
07:07
President Aoun urges World Bank to support Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli violations
5
Middle East News
01:59
Iran condemns 'savage' Israeli attacks on Lebanon
Middle East News
01:59
Iran condemns 'savage' Israeli attacks on Lebanon
6
Lebanon Economy
08:17
Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Key projects remain stalled in Parliament
Lebanon Economy
08:17
Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Key projects remain stalled in Parliament
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
No negotiations under fire: Egyptian peace effort stalls as Hezbollah reaffirms commitment to ceasefire
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
No negotiations under fire: Egyptian peace effort stalls as Hezbollah reaffirms commitment to ceasefire
8
Lebanon Economy
02:52
Fuel prices rise across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:52
Fuel prices rise across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More