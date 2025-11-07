News
Israeli army says Red Cross has received body of Gaza hostage
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07-11-2025 | 15:05
Israeli army says Red Cross has received body of Gaza hostage
The Israeli army announced on Friday that the Red Cross had received the remains of a hostage in the Gaza Strip as part of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.
"According to information provided by the Red Cross, a coffin of a deceased hostage has been transferred into its custody and is on the way to Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip," the army said in a statement.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Army
Red Cross
Body
Gaza
Hostage
