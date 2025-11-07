Israeli army says Red Cross has received body of Gaza hostage

Israel-Gaza War Updates
07-11-2025 | 15:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli army says Red Cross has received body of Gaza hostage
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army says Red Cross has received body of Gaza hostage

The Israeli army announced on Friday that the Red Cross had received the remains of a hostage in the Gaza Strip as part of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"According to information provided by the Red Cross, a coffin of a deceased hostage has been transferred into its custody and is on the way to Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip," the army said in a statement.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Army

Red Cross

Body

Gaza

Hostage

LBCI Next
UAE envoy says aid to Gaza will be scaled up
Israel declares Egypt border area closed military zone due to weapon-smuggling drones
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-04

Israeli army says body of Gaza hostage handed over to Red Cross

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-05

Israel army says body of Gaza hostage handed over to Red Cross

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-20

Israeli military says Red Cross on its way to receive Gaza hostage body

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-30

Israel army says remains of two hostages handed over to Red Cross in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:07

Azerbaijan will only send peacekeepers to Gaza if fighting stops completely: Source tells Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:12

US intel found Israeli military lawyers warned there was evidence of Gaza war crimes: Former US officials to Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:55

UAE envoy says aid to Gaza will be scaled up

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-06

Israel declares Egypt border area closed military zone due to weapon-smuggling drones

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Lebanon’s parliament speaker briefs World Bank on Israel-related damages, reconstruction priorities

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-06

Israel extends arrest of military's former top legal officer: Source tells Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Next steps on Lebanon: Israel divided over expanding strikes to Beirut amid rising Hezbollah threat

LBCI
World News
2025-10-27

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Turkey, GFZ says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Next steps on Lebanon: Israel divided over expanding strikes to Beirut amid rising Hezbollah threat

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

Lebanon’s state control of arms and war decisions top priorities, says PM Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:25

Israeli warplanes spotted over Hermel, border areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

President Aoun urges World Bank to support Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli violations

LBCI
Middle East News
01:59

Iran condemns 'savage' Israeli attacks on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:17

Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Key projects remain stalled in Parliament

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

No negotiations under fire: Egyptian peace effort stalls as Hezbollah reaffirms commitment to ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:52

Fuel prices rise across Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More