Next steps on Lebanon: Israel divided over expanding strikes to Beirut amid rising Hezbollah threat

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



A senior Israeli military official said that while a third Lebanon war is not currently on the horizon, there are no guarantees that the situation will remain stable, warning that any miscalculation could spark sudden escalation.



The official's remarks followed Thursday evening's meeting of Israel's security cabinet, which devoted much of its session to assessing the Lebanese front and reviewing recent military developments.



According to Israeli reports, the cabinet decided to intensify strikes on Lebanese territory and expand its list of targets, following intelligence briefings from the army, military intelligence, and the Mossad.



The briefings suggested that Hezbollah is rapidly boosting its military capabilities, at a pace surpassing both the Lebanese state and army, while undermining efforts by the ceasefire monitoring committee to implement the disarmament agreement.



One of the most contentious points discussed during the meeting was whether to include Beirut in the list of military targets. Some cabinet members reportedly argued that striking the capital could prove counterproductive and escalate the conflict beyond control.



Intelligence reports presented at the session claimed that Hezbollah is developing new types of drones and other combat tools within Beirut, posing a growing challenge for Israeli forces attempting to intercept or neutralize these weapons.



Meanwhile, political officials briefed the cabinet on U.S. pressure on the Lebanese government to enforce Hezbollah's disarmament and prevent its redeployment south of the Litani River.



In parallel, Northern Command chief Rafi Milo informed settlement leaders near the border that the army had reinforced surveillance and built new military positions facing each community to prevent Hezbollah's return to the frontier and ensure civilian security.