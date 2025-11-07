Israeli warplanes spotted over Hermel, border areas

Lebanon News
07-11-2025 | 05:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli warplanes spotted over Hermel, border areas
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli warplanes spotted over Hermel, border areas

Israeli military aircraft conducted flights at medium altitude over the Hermel outskirts and border villages on Friday, according to local reports.
 

Lebanon News

Israel

Lebanon

Hermel

Warplanes

LBCI Next
Lebanon’s parliament speaker briefs World Bank on Israel-related damages, reconstruction priorities
Lebanon’s state control of arms and war decisions top priorities, says PM Salam
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

PM Salam chairs meeting with World Bank delegation at the Grand Serail

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

President Aoun urges World Bank to support Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli violations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:55

UAE envoy says aid to Gaza will be scaled up

LBCI
World News
06:45

EU restricts visas for Russian nationals over Ukraine war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

PM Salam chairs meeting with World Bank delegation at the Grand Serail

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

President Aoun urges World Bank to support Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Lebanon’s parliament speaker briefs World Bank on Israel-related damages, reconstruction priorities

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

Lebanon’s state control of arms and war decisions top priorities, says PM Salam

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:03

Israeli army launches airstrikes on alleged Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-05

Lebanon to host first national summit on technology, AI, and innovation

LBCI
Middle East News
01:59

Iran condemns 'savage' Israeli attacks on Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-24

From near-death to hope: Lebanese neurosurgeon defies odds to save critically injured toddler

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for residents of Taybeh and Tayr Debba, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:38

LBCI sources: Lebanese army commander denies Israeli claims of Hezbollah rebuilding in the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:59

Israeli broadcaster: Recent strikes in Lebanon were coordinated with the United States

LBCI
Middle East News
13:27

Israeli broadcaster: Security cabinet meets to discuss potential escalation with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Israeli army issues warning to residents of Aaita El Jabal, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Israeli army issues warning to residents in Kfar Dounine, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:03

Israeli army launches airstrikes on alleged Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:38

UNIFIL condemns Israeli airstrikes in south Lebanon, calls for restraint

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More