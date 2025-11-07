News
Weapons control plan: Lebanese Army reports progress in disarmament despite Israeli attacks
News Bulletin Reports
07-11-2025 | 12:52
Weapons control plan: Lebanese Army reports progress in disarmament despite Israeli attacks
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
As Israeli airstrikes and attacks intensified in South Lebanon, Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal presented to the Cabinet the army's second monthly report on the implementation of the national weapons control plan.
During the session, Haykal proposed suspending the plan's implementation in light of the ongoing Israeli assaults, leaving it to the Cabinet to make the final decision. The suggestion sparked mixed reactions among ministers—some welcoming it, others showing hesitation—though the proposal was mainly intended as a form of pressure on Israel to halt its attacks.
Despite the debate, the army's detailed report, complete with maps, photos, and data, received positive feedback from Cabinet members. Haykal outlined the progress achieved since the first report, highlighting that Hezbollah's ability to rebuild its military infrastructure south of the Litani River has been severely curtailed.
According to Haykal, the army has located and dismantled 25 tunnels and blocked access to them through permanent and temporary checkpoints. He also cited about 6,000 operations conducted either independently or in coordination with UNIFIL, adding that 27 additional tunnels will be addressed in the coming period. The report revealed that 53 rocket launchers were dismantled and 8,000 pieces of Hezbollah ammunition were seized.
Most significantly, Haykal confirmed that the first phase of the weapons control plan is expected to conclude by the end of the year in South Lebanon, despite challenges posed by Israeli strikes, continued occupation of five positions, and the creation of buffer zones.
Outside the area south of the Litani, the army continues efforts to prevent the movement of armed groups and weapons, having expanded its presence between the southern and northern parts of the river. The troop count in South Lebanon has also increased from 6,000 before the war to 9,000 today.
During the session, some ministers, including the foreign minister, questioned the government's position on Hezbollah's latest statement and on Israel's threats, calling for a unified stance. President Joseph Aoun intervened, stressing that the matter is being handled by the relevant authorities.
