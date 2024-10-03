Hezbollah attacks Israeli infantry unit attempting to infiltrate Yaroun in South Lebanon

2024-10-03 | 08:45
Hezbollah attacks Israeli infantry unit attempting to infiltrate Yaroun in South Lebanon
Hezbollah attacks Israeli infantry unit attempting to infiltrate Yaroun in South Lebanon

Hezbollah announced that their fighters detonated a 'Sigil' explosive device against an Israeli infantry unit attempting to infiltrate the cemetery area of Yaroun in South Lebanon. 

The attack reportedly resulted in casualties among the advancing troops.

