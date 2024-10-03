Lebanon files complaint with the United Nation over Israeli aggression and violations

Lebanon's permanent mission to the United Nations in New York declared in a statement that it had submitted a formal complaint with both UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council regarding Israel's violations of Lebanese sovereignty.



The complaint cites Israel's ground invasion into Lebanese territory beginning on October 1, 2024, as part of an Israeli government decision to execute a military incursion.



The complaint emphasizes Israel's breach of the Blue Line established in 2000 and its disregard for the essence of Resolution 1701, questioning Israel's repeated calls for its implementation while consistently violating it since its inception in 2006.



Lebanon reminded the international community that Israel has amassed troops, tanks, and armored vehicles along its southern borders since October 8, 2023, increasing its aggression against Lebanon.



This includes attacks on civilians, relief workers, and journalists, with reports of indiscriminate shelling and airstrikes totaling 8,570. These assaults have resulted in 1,974 people killed and 9,384 injured, many of whom are women and children, highlighting Israel's potential crimes against humanity.



Additionally, the Lebanese complaint noted the unprecedented displacement of nearly 1.2 million civilians due to the Israeli bombardment.



Lebanon has called on the Security Council to condemn Israel's ground invasion and ongoing aggression and reiterated its demand for full compliance with Resolution 1701, including withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territories and respect for Lebanon's internationally recognized sovereignty and borders.



Lebanon also reaffirmed its commitment to implementing all Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 1701 and asserting state authority over all Lebanese territory within recognized international boundaries.