Beirut's southern suburbs was struck by Israeli airstrikes Monday afternoon.

The Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, said on X that "the Israeli army launched a 'precision attack' in Beirut a short while ago. Additional details will be published later."



An Israeli government spokesperson also revealed that they have no confirmation of the killing of senior Hezbollah leader Hashem Safieddine.

It was reported that the airstrikes targeted Borj El Brajneh area in Beirut's southern suburbs, with loud explosions heard across the city.