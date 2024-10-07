News
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-10-07 | 08:35
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs
Beirut's southern suburbs was struck by Israeli airstrikes Monday afternoon.
The Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, said on X that "the Israeli army launched a 'precision attack' in Beirut a short while ago. Additional details will be published later."
An Israeli government spokesperson also revealed that they have no confirmation of the killing of senior Hezbollah leader Hashem Safieddine.
It was reported that the airstrikes targeted Borj El Brajneh area in Beirut's southern suburbs, with loud explosions heard across the city.
In addition, an Israeli source told Sky News Arabia that the 'target' of the bombing of Beirut's southern suburb is a military leader in Hezbollah.
Lebanon News
Israel
Strikes
Beirut
Suburbs
Next
2,083 killed and 9,869 injured since the start of Israeli aggression: Health Ministry
Israeli attacks on Mount Lebanon kill 15, injure 46: Health Ministry
Previous
