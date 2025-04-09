Iraq signs deal with US firm to produce 24,000 MW of electricity

Iraq on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with U.S. energy firm GE Vernova to produce 24,000 megawatts of electricity, the government said, during a visit by an American trade delegation.



It marks "the largest and most advanced electricity generation initiative in Iraq's history," Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's office said in a statement. "The memorandum also includes provisions for securing external financing through major global banks," it added.





AFP