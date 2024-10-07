Lebanese security official says Israel struck near Beirut Airport: AFP

Lebanese security official says Israel struck near Beirut Airport: AFP

A Lebanese security source said an Israeli strike hit Monday near the country's only airport in Beirut.

"Israel conducted an airstrike near the airport," the official said, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. 

Lebanon's official National News Agency had earlier said Israel launched "a series of strikes targeting more than 30 towns and villages in the Tyre district," after earlier saying "series of strikes" hit other south Lebanon locations.
 
AFP
 
 
 

