China restricts exports to 14 EU entities

World News
24-07-2026 | 04:33
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China restricts exports to 14 EU entities

China banned exports of products with the potential for dual civilian and military uses to 14 EU companies on Friday, citing national security concerns.

"In order to safeguard national security and national interests... China has decided to place 14 EU entities, including Lafert Group, on its export control list," the Chinese commerce ministry said in a statement.

The ban, which takes effect from Friday, will "prohibit exporters from exporting dual-use items to the above-mentioned entities," it added.

AFP

World News

China

Exports

European Union

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