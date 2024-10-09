Lebanese MP Bassil pushes for ceasefire, condemns Israeli actions as war crime in diplomatic talks

MP Gebran Bassil, leader of the Free Patriotic Movement, conducted a series of diplomatic calls as part of the movement's plan, endorsed by the "Strong Lebanon" bloc, to push for a ceasefire.



Bassil also met with British Ambassador Hamish Cowell, French Ambassador Hervé Magro, and UN Coordinator in Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.



The discussions focused on the need for these countries and international institutions to pressure Israel to stop its aggression against Lebanon and assume responsibility for ensuring its protection.



The discussions also addressed the urgent need to assist the increasing number of residents displaced from their homes due to Israel's systematic bombardment.



Bassil emphasized to his visitors that Israel's actions constitute a war crime and ethnic cleansing, suggesting a plan to incite internal strife and manipulate the national fabric, which requires international condemnation.



Additionally, there was a consensus on the necessity of setting aside all considerations to elect a president to halt the state's collapse and confront various existential threats.