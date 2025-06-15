Yemen's Houthis target Israel with ballistic missiles in coordination with Iran

Yemen's Houthis said on Sunday that they targeted Israel in coordination with Iran, the first time an Iran-aligned group has publicly announced joint cooperation on attacks with Tehran.



The Yemeni group targeted central Israel's Jaffa with several ballistic missiles in the last 24 hours, military spokesperson Yehya Sarea said in a televised address.



"Triumphing for the oppressed Palestinian and Iranian peoples...This operation was coordinated with the operations carried out by the Iranian army against the criminal Israeli enemy," he added.



Reuters