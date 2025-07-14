Young woman found dead by hanging in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
14-07-2025 | 09:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Young woman found dead by hanging in South Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Young woman found dead by hanging in South Lebanon

A 20-year-old woman was found dead by hanging in her father's residence in the Qayaa area of Sidon on Monday.

The body was discovered with a rope around the neck, and she was immediately transported to Kasab Hospital in Sidon.

Security forces quickly arrived at the scene and launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

Lebanon News

Woman

Dead

Hanging

South Lebanon

LBCI Next
Turkish Airlines denies flight cancellations to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Jordan
Maritime demarcation deal: Beirut prepares to host Cypriot delegation for maritime border talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-27

Lebanon says one dead, 11 wounded in Israeli strike in south

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-24

Voter turnout in South Lebanon exceeds 36% by 6 p.m. in municipal elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-24

Voter turnout tops 27% in South Lebanon, 23% in Nabatieh by 4 PM

LBCI
World News
2025-07-07

Australian woman found guilty of triple murder with toxic mushrooms

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

From Shebaa Farms to Mount Hermon: Israel resets its northern war map

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

The tale of the Levant: Bilad al-Sham reawakens as history echoes in Barrack's warning

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Tunnel to trafficking: Lebanese Army cracks down on hidden narcotics lab in Yammoune

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

Washington calls on Lebanon to set deadline for state control over Hezbollah arms: Sources to LBCI

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

PSP urges calm after deadly clashes in Syria's Sweida

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-03

UN envoy urges Israel to cease attacks on Syria 'at once'

LBCI
World News
2025-05-08

Black smoke at the Vatican, no pope yet

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

Inmates stage protest inside prison as Parliament considers amnesty bill

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
01:08

Turkish Airlines denies flight cancellations to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Jordan

LBCI
Middle East News
01:26

More than 30 killed in sectarian clashes in Syria's Sweida, interior ministry says

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:14

Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to boost financial oversight

LBCI
Middle East News
07:55

Israel strikes tanks in Syria's Sweida

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

Jeita Grotto to welcome visitors starting July 15

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:54

Kuwaiti interior minister from Baabda Palace: Kuwait stands by Lebanon in all circumstances

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Lebanese Army dismantles major Captagon factory in Yammouneh, Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

Washington calls on Lebanon to set deadline for state control over Hezbollah arms: Sources to LBCI

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More