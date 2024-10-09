Israeli military vessel spotted in the sea off the coast of Tyre: NNA

2024-10-09 | 12:44
Israeli military vessel spotted in the sea off the coast of Tyre: NNA
Israeli military vessel spotted in the sea off the coast of Tyre: NNA

The state-run National News Agency reported that an Israeli military vessel was seen in the waters off the coast of the city of Tyre. 

The presence of Israeli military vessels near Lebanese territorial waters is a frequent point of tension between the two countries.

