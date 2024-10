Israeli army details operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army reported on Wednesday that it destroyed approximately 500 hostile military infrastructures, neutralized underground structures, and eliminated what it described as "numerous saboteurs."



Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated that the 36th Division forces are engaged in combat in southern Lebanon, targeting "central military objectives."



"So far, the division has eliminated many saboteurs, destroyed underground tunnels, and more than 500 hostile infrastructures, complexes, and weapons depots," he said.



The Golani Brigade forces have also eliminated the commander of Hezbollah’s Maroun El Ras region and "weakened the enemy’s launching and ground attack capabilities, pushing the Radwan Force away from the front lines," he claimed.



The 188th Brigade has destroyed Hezbollah’s headquarters in the Yaroun area, which was used as a main base for the group's operations against Israel.



Additionally, "the 6th Brigade destroyed dozens of underground infrastructures and raided a Hezbollah headquarters hidden within natural reserves of the 'Green Without Borders' association," he added.

