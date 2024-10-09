UN Secretary-General Guterres warns of imminent all-out war in Lebanon, calls for de-escalation

On Wednesday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a stark warning about the situation in Lebanon, emphasizing the urgency of de-escalation to prevent further devastation.



In a post shared on X, Guterres stated, "We are on the verge of an all-out war in Lebanon – with already devastating consequences. But there is still time to stop."



He further stressed the importance of respecting national boundaries, writing, "The sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected."