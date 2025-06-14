News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Conversations with Ricardo Karam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Blackout and blowback: Inside the first day of Iran-Israel war
News Bulletin Reports
14-06-2025 | 12:54
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Blackout and blowback: Inside the first day of Iran-Israel war
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The widespread destruction inflicted on central Israeli towns during the first day of the "Rising Lions" war, launched in response to "True Promise 3," has prompted Israeli military decision-makers to revise their airstrike priorities in Iran.
The new strategy focuses on targeting drone depots, ballistic missile platforms, and both surface-to-surface and surface-to-air launchers to secure Israeli Air Force freedom of operation over Tehran and to reduce the intensity of strikes on Israeli territory.
Several high-rise buildings were rendered unusable, and hundreds of Israeli residents were forced out of their homes. In response, Israeli military censors imposed a strict blackout on any publication of photos or details related to sensitive facilities and military bases hit during the attack. The army confirmed that seven soldiers were wounded.
The most powerful Iranian missile salvo targeted Rishon LeZion in central Israel, killing two people and injuring at least 30 others.
Among those affected was a former senior Israeli security official whose residence lies just 250 meters from where one of the missiles struck. Though he was unharmed, the official—who previously held a top post in a major intelligence agency and now serves as CEO of a major Israeli energy company—remains unnamed.
While many details of the first day of direct war between Israel and Iran remain undisclosed, Israel has escalated its rhetoric.
After a high-level security assessment meeting, Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened to "burn Tehran," a statement that sparked public debate over the vulnerability of Israel's home front should the war drag on.
An Israeli intelligence report revealed that neither Tel Aviv nor Washington has succeeded in securing a regional or international coalition to help repel Iran's missile and drone attacks.
The evolving conflict has left Israel's civilian population under increasing threat, and concerns are mounting over the military's ability to intercept the full volume of Iranian ballistic missiles and drones.
How, when, and by whom will this war be brought to an end?
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Blackout
Blowback
Iran
Israel
War
Strikes
Next
Cracks in the axis: How the region slid toward direct confrontation
Flight 'chaos' in the Middle East: Israel's strikes on Iran grounds thousands amid growing uncertainty
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
In the crossfire: Can Lebanon stay out of the Iran-Israel war?
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
In the crossfire: Can Lebanon stay out of the Iran-Israel war?
0
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Iran says Israel attack 'declaration of war'
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Iran says Israel attack 'declaration of war'
0
Middle East News
11:14
Netanyahu says Israel will strike 'every target of the ayatollah regime' in Iran
Middle East News
11:14
Netanyahu says Israel will strike 'every target of the ayatollah regime' in Iran
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-30
New war plans and old divides: Israel confronts its longest war season on multiple fronts
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-30
New war plans and old divides: Israel confronts its longest war season on multiple fronts
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
In the crossfire: Can Lebanon stay out of the Iran-Israel war?
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
In the crossfire: Can Lebanon stay out of the Iran-Israel war?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Beirut Airport reopens airspace: Will the skies stay open?
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Beirut Airport reopens airspace: Will the skies stay open?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Cracks in the axis: How the region slid toward direct confrontation
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Cracks in the axis: How the region slid toward direct confrontation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-13
Flight 'chaos' in the Middle East: Israel's strikes on Iran grounds thousands amid growing uncertainty
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-13
Flight 'chaos' in the Middle East: Israel's strikes on Iran grounds thousands amid growing uncertainty
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-22
UAE reaffirms support for Lebanon's unity in meeting between leaders
Lebanon News
2025-04-22
UAE reaffirms support for Lebanon's unity in meeting between leaders
0
Middle East News
00:28
Israeli army says destroyed uranium facilities in Isfahan, Iran
Middle East News
00:28
Israeli army says destroyed uranium facilities in Isfahan, Iran
0
World News
2025-04-21
Israel president hails Pope Francis' 'boundless compassion'
World News
2025-04-21
Israel president hails Pope Francis' 'boundless compassion'
0
World News
2025-06-04
Germany starts hunt for more air defenses as Zelensky pleads for Patriots
World News
2025-06-04
Germany starts hunt for more air defenses as Zelensky pleads for Patriots
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:22
MEA suspends all inbound flights to Beirut and cancels morning departures amid uncertainty
Lebanon News
00:22
MEA suspends all inbound flights to Beirut and cancels morning departures amid uncertainty
2
Lebanon News
15:14
LBCI sources: Lebanon closes its airspace until 6 a.m.
Lebanon News
15:14
LBCI sources: Lebanon closes its airspace until 6 a.m.
3
Lebanon News
03:49
MEA resumes flights after reopening of Lebanese airspace
Lebanon News
03:49
MEA resumes flights after reopening of Lebanese airspace
4
Lebanon News
03:01
Lebanon reopens airspace following regional assessments: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
03:01
Lebanon reopens airspace following regional assessments: LBCI sources
5
Middle East News
02:54
Iranian army spokesman: Next missile launch will involve 2,000 missiles, far exceeding previous strikes
Middle East News
02:54
Iranian army spokesman: Next missile launch will involve 2,000 missiles, far exceeding previous strikes
6
Middle East News
11:28
Fars News Agency: Israel targets south Pars gas field facilities in Iran's Bushehr Province
Middle East News
11:28
Fars News Agency: Israel targets south Pars gas field facilities in Iran's Bushehr Province
7
Middle East News
02:35
Israel deploys more reserve troops along Lebanon and Syria borders: Yedioth Ahronoth
Middle East News
02:35
Israel deploys more reserve troops along Lebanon and Syria borders: Yedioth Ahronoth
8
Lebanon News
06:51
MEA cancels Iraq flights amid ongoing airspace closure
Lebanon News
06:51
MEA cancels Iraq flights amid ongoing airspace closure
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More