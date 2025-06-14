Blackout and blowback: Inside the first day of Iran-Israel war

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The widespread destruction inflicted on central Israeli towns during the first day of the "Rising Lions" war, launched in response to "True Promise 3," has prompted Israeli military decision-makers to revise their airstrike priorities in Iran.



The new strategy focuses on targeting drone depots, ballistic missile platforms, and both surface-to-surface and surface-to-air launchers to secure Israeli Air Force freedom of operation over Tehran and to reduce the intensity of strikes on Israeli territory.



Several high-rise buildings were rendered unusable, and hundreds of Israeli residents were forced out of their homes. In response, Israeli military censors imposed a strict blackout on any publication of photos or details related to sensitive facilities and military bases hit during the attack. The army confirmed that seven soldiers were wounded.



The most powerful Iranian missile salvo targeted Rishon LeZion in central Israel, killing two people and injuring at least 30 others.



Among those affected was a former senior Israeli security official whose residence lies just 250 meters from where one of the missiles struck. Though he was unharmed, the official—who previously held a top post in a major intelligence agency and now serves as CEO of a major Israeli energy company—remains unnamed.



While many details of the first day of direct war between Israel and Iran remain undisclosed, Israel has escalated its rhetoric.



After a high-level security assessment meeting, Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened to "burn Tehran," a statement that sparked public debate over the vulnerability of Israel's home front should the war drag on.



An Israeli intelligence report revealed that neither Tel Aviv nor Washington has succeeded in securing a regional or international coalition to help repel Iran's missile and drone attacks.



The evolving conflict has left Israel's civilian population under increasing threat, and concerns are mounting over the military's ability to intercept the full volume of Iranian ballistic missiles and drones.



How, when, and by whom will this war be brought to an end?