Sleiman Haroun tells LBCI: Healthcare sector cannot bear the burden of war

Lebanon News
2024-10-10 | 06:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Sleiman Haroun tells LBCI: Healthcare sector cannot bear the burden of war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Sleiman Haroun tells LBCI: Healthcare sector cannot bear the burden of war

Lebanon's Head of the Hospital Owners Syndicate, Sleiman Haroun, stated that the country's resources are limited, and the healthcare sector cannot bear the burden of war.

In an interview with LBCI, Haroun said, "They should assess whether the health sector can withstand war in the coming months because I can assure you that after a month and a half, hospitals will not be able to maintain the same level of operation as today. As for field hospitals, they are not helpful in this regard, but primary care centers are doing a good job."

He added, "The medical aid we are receiving is insufficient, as the majority of it consists of items we don't need in the quantities being sent, while what we do need, such as 'stents,' is not arriving in large enough amounts."

Regarding the possibility of utilizing nurses and doctors who have left their jobs, he responded, "It's not easy, as they are already facing personal issues related to displacement, so the benefit is limited. However, we will study how to make use of them."

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Healthcare System

Hospitals

War

Supplies

Aid

Sufficiency

LBCI Next
BDL issues amendments to Circulars 166 and 147
Hezbollah says destroys Israeli tank advancing on southern border
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-08

WHO warns of possible disease outbreaks in Lebanon as hospitals shut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Lebanon's Economy Minister confirms sufficient food supplies and incoming medical aid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-01

Urgent humanitarian aid: Lebanon requests $425.7 million amid war

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-09

Lebanon would struggle to cover 'fraction' of aid needs in war with Israel, minister tells Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:07

UN says safety of peacekeepers in Lebanon is 'increasingly in jeopardy'

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:55

Israeli airstrikes target villages in southern Lebanon, artillery shells hit Naqoura and Labbouneh

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:43

Third update: Israeli strikes on Beirut leave 22 dead, 117 wounded

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:36

Lebanese security source says Israel targeted Hezbollah figure in Beirut strikes: AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:44

UN investigation accuses Israel of committing 'genocide' against humanity by destroying Gaza's healthcare system

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:32

Hezbollah targets Israeli troops advancing between Meiss El Jabal and Mhaibib in South Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-13

Al-Qassam Brigades: We targeted Tel Aviv with two M90 rockets in response to Israeli atrocities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-13

Jdeideh landfill damaged after overnight fire; environmental, health concerns rise

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:19

Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-03

British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:28

Israeli Channel 12 claims target of Beirut assassination is head of Hezbollah's liaison and coordination unit Wafiq Safa

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:29

Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari claims entering a house in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:56

Israel strikes a building in Al-Nuwayri, Beirut

LBCI
Middle East News
09:30

Esmail Qaani suspected of espionage and hospitalized due to heart attack during interrogation: Sky News Arabia

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:08

Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:17

Israel's army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:52

Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah leaders in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:19

Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More