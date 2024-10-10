Sleiman Haroun tells LBCI: Healthcare sector cannot bear the burden of war

Lebanon's Head of the Hospital Owners Syndicate, Sleiman Haroun, stated that the country's resources are limited, and the healthcare sector cannot bear the burden of war.



In an interview with LBCI, Haroun said, "They should assess whether the health sector can withstand war in the coming months because I can assure you that after a month and a half, hospitals will not be able to maintain the same level of operation as today. As for field hospitals, they are not helpful in this regard, but primary care centers are doing a good job."



He added, "The medical aid we are receiving is insufficient, as the majority of it consists of items we don't need in the quantities being sent, while what we do need, such as 'stents,' is not arriving in large enough amounts."



Regarding the possibility of utilizing nurses and doctors who have left their jobs, he responded, "It's not easy, as they are already facing personal issues related to displacement, so the benefit is limited. However, we will study how to make use of them."