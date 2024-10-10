MP Assaad Dargham: The government must prioritize the internal Lebanese displacement crisis

MP Assaad Dargham considered that the U.S. administration is not giving reassurances regarding the situation in Lebanon and Gaza, especially as the focus shifts toward the upcoming U.S. elections.



He noted that Israel is using this time to continue its destructive activities.



Regarding the Syrian refugee crisis, Dargham voiced fears of a "hellish plan" to relocate Syrian refugees to Akkar from areas affected by Israeli attacks. He mentioned rumors of building camps or centers for Syrian refugees and urged the Lebanese government to expedite procedures that would facilitate their return to Syria.



Dargham called on all Lebanese parties in the government to prioritize addressing the internal Lebanese displacement crisis.



He also emphasized that Israel has frequently violated UN Resolution 1701 and stressed the need for a Lebanese authority to take the initiative in negotiations on behalf of the Lebanese people, underscoring the urgency of electing a new president.