UN says safety of peacekeepers in Lebanon is 'increasingly in jeopardy'

The safety and security of United Nations peacekeepers in Lebanon are "increasingly in jeopardy" and operational activities have virtually come to a halt since Sept. 23, U.N. peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix told the Security Council on Thursday.



"Peacekeepers have been confined to their bases with significant periods of time in shelter," he said, adding that the mission - known as UNIFIL - was ready to support all efforts towards a diplomatic solution.



"UNIFIL is mandated to support the implementation of resolution 1701, but we must insist that it is for the parties themselves to implement the provisions of this resolution," he told the 15-member council.



Security Council resolution 1701 gives UNIFIL a mandate to help the Lebanese army keep its southern border area with Israel free of weapons or armed personnel other than those of the Lebanese state.



Reuters