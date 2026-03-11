Israeli Chief of Staff orders reinforcements to Northern Command amid escalation with Hezbollah

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said the Israeli chief of staff has ordered the reinforcement of Israel's Northern Command following a security assessment linked to ongoing developments in the operation known as "Roaring Lion."



In a statement posted on X, Adraee said Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir held a situation assessment on Wednesday with senior commanders to review the latest developments related to the operation.



Following the assessment, Zamir directed that the combat team of the Golani Brigade be transferred from the Southern Command to the Northern Command for operations.



Adraee added that further decisions on deploying additional forces will be made later based on continued assessments of the situation.



The Israeli army said it will continue operating with force against Hezbollah, accusing the group of joining the conflict under the backing of what it described as the Iranian "terror regime," and stressing that Israel will not allow harm to come to its citizens.