Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon reaches 2,255, with 10,524 injured amid ongoing conflict

Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon Friday left 26 dead and 144 injured, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health’s Emergency Operations Center.



The attacks are part of an ongoing conflict that has claimed 2,255 lives and injured 10,524 since the aggression began.



In South Lebanon, 17 people were killed and 62 others were wounded. Strikes in Nabatieh resulted in three deaths and 41 injuries.



In addition, in the Bekaa region, one person was killed and 22 were injured, while in Baalbek-Hermel, five people lost their lives and 19 others were wounded.



The airstrikes have intensified in recent weeks, hitting several areas across Lebanon.