Barja mayor denies claims of targeting Hezbollah center in airstrike
Lebanon News
2024-10-12 | 11:40
Barja mayor denies claims of targeting Hezbollah center in airstrike
Brigadier Hassan Saad, the mayor of Barja in the Chouf region, issued a statement denying rumors circulating on social media that a Hezbollah center was targeted during an Israeli airstrike in the town.
Saad emphasized that there is no Hezbollah office in Barja, stating, "What was targeted was an occupied residential apartment."
Lebanon News
Barja
Hezbollah
Airstrike
Israel
Lebanon
Chouf
Next
Hezbollah claims missile strike on explosives factory South of Haifa
Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon result in multiple casualties
Previous
1
Lebanon News
15:56
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Lebanon News
15:56
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
2
Lebanon News
10:33
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
10:33
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
3
Middle East News
17:27
Hezbollah warns Israelis to stay away from army in residential areas
Middle East News
17:27
Hezbollah warns Israelis to stay away from army in residential areas
4
Lebanon News
05:26
Charles Jabbour: Lebanon's war must end; Hezbollah must surrender weapons
Lebanon News
05:26
Charles Jabbour: Lebanon's war must end; Hezbollah must surrender weapons
5
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple locations in Lebanon amid escalating offensive
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple locations in Lebanon amid escalating offensive
6
Lebanon News
05:01
MEA modifies Beirut flight schedules from Oct. 14-20
Lebanon News
05:01
MEA modifies Beirut flight schedules from Oct. 14-20
7
Lebanon News
22:20
Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon result in multiple casualties
Lebanon News
22:20
Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon result in multiple casualties
8
Lebanon News
03:16
Israeli army claims Hezbollah using ambulances for transporting fighters and weapons
Lebanon News
03:16
Israeli army claims Hezbollah using ambulances for transporting fighters and weapons
