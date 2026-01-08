Yemen separatist leader fled to UAE: Saudi-led coalition

Yemen's separatist leader Aidaros Alzubidi has fled to the United Arab Emirates, the Saudi-led coalition said on Thursday, after an attempt to seize swathes of territory and move towards independence.



"Reliable intelligence indicates that Aidaros Alzubidi and others have escaped in the dead of night," a statement from the coalition said, detailing a boat-and-plane journey from Aden to Abu Dhabi via Somaliland and Somalia.



AFP



