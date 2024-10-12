Israeli airstrikes kill four in Barja, three in Bekaa, and injure dozens: Health Ministry

2024-10-12 | 16:58
Israeli airstrikes kill four in Barja, three in Bekaa, and injure dozens: Health Ministry
Israeli airstrikes kill four in Barja, three in Bekaa, and injure dozens: Health Ministry

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Health Ministry stated that Israeli airstrikes on Barja killed four people and wounded 18 others.

Meanwhile, another air raid in Brital in Baalbek left three people injured.

Additionally, the National News Agency (NNA) reported that three civilians were killed and another was injured when an Israeli strike targeted a civilian vehicle on the road near Qotrani in western Bekaa.

