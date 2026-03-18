Saudi Arabia says intercepted two drones targeting Riyadh diplomatic quarter

Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday it had intercepted two drones targeting the diplomatic quarter of its capital, Riyadh, as Iran pressed on with its attacks on the Gulf.



Two drones were downed as they attempted "to approach the embassy quarter", the defence ministry posted on X.



The authorities had earlier said they intercepted several drones over the country's Eastern Province, as well as a ballistic missile close to the major Prince Sultan air base housing US forces south east of Riyadh.



AFP