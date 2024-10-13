MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Lebanon has the capability to elect a president in light of ongoing war

MP Paula Yacoubian emphasized that the ongoing war is targeting the entirety of Lebanon, and no positive signs are emerging so far.



In an interview with LBCI, Yacoubian noted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is determined to help former U.S. President Donald Trump return to the presidency by any means necessary.



She described Hezbollah as the true successor of the "genuine Khomeini revolution."



She also called on Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to convene a session to elect a president, urging those who refuse to participate in parliament to be held accountable for their actions.



Yacoubian also called for an end to the "scorched earth" strategy and stressed the importance of electing a president, stating that Lebanon has the capability to do so.



Regarding the ongoing war, she added that even the U.S. has been unable to resolve it while noting that "Hezbollah has not yet released the presidency free."