Two weeks, one choice: Can diplomacy stop a US-Iran clash?

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Two weeks—or a fortnight. It seems this isn’t the first time U.S. President Donald Trump has given a two-week deadline. This time, he needs it to decide whether to enter the war against Iran directly.



But why did Trump grant a two-week deadline? According to some observers, he chose this specific time frame—not shorter—to give diplomacy enough time to work.



Trump is trying to send a message: he does not rush into decisions about war but rather gives diplomacy priority before resorting to military action.



According to Reuters, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff held several calls with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in an attempt to reach a diplomatic solution to the crisis.



They also discussed a U.S. proposal to establish a regional consortium—including Iran and Saudi Arabia—that would enrich uranium in a neutral third country under international supervision to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program.



Tehran has so far rejected the proposal, preferring that the consortium be based on its own soil. Araghchi, however, denied that the call even took place.



If diplomacy fails, the military option moves to the forefront. The two-week deadline could be enough time to complete military preparations, including the deployment of U.S. assets to the region.



According to Politico, if Washington decides to strike only the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, the situation might be contained and escalation avoided.



But if the U.S. opts for broader strikes, Iran faces two choices: return to the negotiating table or escalate by targeting oil facilities belonging to Washington’s allies and potentially closing the Strait of Hormuz.



Still, Politico notes that military force alone cannot eliminate Iran’s ability to produce a nuclear weapon. That would require an agreement with Tehran.



In the end, all options remain on the table during these two weeks. The deadline ends July 3—just one day before the U.S. Independence Day.