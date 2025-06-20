Two weeks, one choice: Can diplomacy stop a US-Iran clash?

News Bulletin Reports
20-06-2025 | 12:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Two weeks, one choice: Can diplomacy stop a US-Iran clash?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Two weeks, one choice: Can diplomacy stop a US-Iran clash?

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Two weeks—or a fortnight. It seems this isn’t the first time U.S. President Donald Trump has given a two-week deadline. This time, he needs it to decide whether to enter the war against Iran directly.

But why did Trump grant a two-week deadline? According to some observers, he chose this specific time frame—not shorter—to give diplomacy enough time to work.

Trump is trying to send a message: he does not rush into decisions about war but rather gives diplomacy priority before resorting to military action.

According to Reuters, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff held several calls with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in an attempt to reach a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

They also discussed a U.S. proposal to establish a regional consortium—including Iran and Saudi Arabia—that would enrich uranium in a neutral third country under international supervision to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program.

Tehran has so far rejected the proposal, preferring that the consortium be based on its own soil. Araghchi, however, denied that the call even took place.

If diplomacy fails, the military option moves to the forefront. The two-week deadline could be enough time to complete military preparations, including the deployment of U.S. assets to the region.

According to Politico, if Washington decides to strike only the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, the situation might be contained and escalation avoided.

But if the U.S. opts for broader strikes, Iran faces two choices: return to the negotiating table or escalate by targeting oil facilities belonging to Washington’s allies and potentially closing the Strait of Hormuz.

Still, Politico notes that military force alone cannot eliminate Iran’s ability to produce a nuclear weapon. That would require an agreement with Tehran.

In the end, all options remain on the table during these two weeks. The deadline ends July 3—just one day before the U.S. Independence Day.

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

United States

Iran

Donald Trump

Steve Witkoff

Abbas Araghchi

LBCI Next
Media blackout and missile fire: Israel's war footing under pressure
Beirut Port overhaul: Lebanon adopts advanced scanning tech to fight smuggling
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-17

Clock ticking on diplomacy: Can US and Iran rekindle nuclear talks?

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-08

Iran FM says 'a deal can be reached' if US shows goodwill

LBCI
World News
2025-06-19

Trump will make Iran war decision 'within next two weeks:' White House

LBCI
World News
14:34

Iran is able to produce nuclear bomb in 'a couple of weeks': White House

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Smuggling and tax evasion at Lebanese ports: Can AI and technology stem the losses?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Middle East on edge: Hezbollah holds fire for now as Iran warns it is not alone

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Once 'forgotten,' Diego Garcia island steps out of the shadows as US eyes Iran strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Media blackout and missile fire: Israel's war footing under pressure

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-19

PM Salam meets US Envoy to discuss security, sovereignty, and border issues

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-27

Interrogation of former Lebanese Economy Minister Amin Salam postponed until next Thursday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-19

TikTok turns Iran-Israel war into viral trend as young people document conflict online

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:35

Lebanon’s state media denies reports of multiple router explosions in Hermel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
15:15

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem backs Iran, says group is not ‘on the sidelines’

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:45

Major traffic accident involving six vehicles at Nahr El Kalb tunnel—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
09:31

Iran's IRGC strikes Israeli Channel 14 field broadcast site in Israel's Haifa with Sejjil-3 missiles

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:24

Israeli forces blow up two homes in South Lebanon, seize bulldozer: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:37

Israeli minister warns Hezbollah against entering Iran-Israel war

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:00

Israel strike targets vehicle in Aabbasiyyeh, Tyre (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
00:26

Israeli army says bombed Iranian military targets, including nuclear research site

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:16

Israeli airstrikes target Lebanon's Iqlim al Tuffah region

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More