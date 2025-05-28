Starlink in Beirut: Tech infrastructure emerges as pillar of Lebanon’s recovery efforts

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



A delegation from the American company Starlink is scheduled to visit Beirut on Thursday, where it will meet with Lebanon’s three top leaders—the president, the prime minister, and the speaker of parliament—as well as several ministers to discuss the potential activation of its satellite internet service in the country.



While most media outlets have headlined the visit as a technological opportunity, the high-level nature of the meetings raises a question: Why would an internet service provider be meeting with the country’s top political leaders rather than with technical experts from the relevant ministries?



It is becoming increasingly clear that Starlink—the satellite-based internet service offered by Elon Musk’s SpaceX—has taken on a political dimension in Lebanon that precedes its technical implications.



Lebanon’s efforts to reconnect with its Arab and international surroundings have come through diplomacy, security, and now, through openness to technology and investment.



This is not the first time Starlink’s potential entry into Lebanon has been discussed.



The topic was seriously considered before the Israeli war, as a contingency in the event of internet outages. At the time, ministers affiliated with Hezbollah raised security concerns.



Now that the war has ended and its consequences are known, the question is: What obstacles remain to activating Starlink—especially when Lebanon clearly needs the service?



Starlink operates through a constellation of thousands of low-orbit satellites that provide direct data transmission from space to the user, without the need for cables or ground infrastructure.



A small dish installed on a rooftop, vehicle, or building connects to the satellite and provides high-speed internet—even in the most remote or disaster-stricken areas.



In a country grappling with fragile infrastructure, Starlink appears to be the much-needed backup plan for companies, banks, hospitals, and media outlets that cannot afford internet disruptions.



At the core, investors measure a country’s readiness by its stability and essential services like electricity, internet and security.



While Lebanese citizens have long adapted to power cuts through alternative means, consistent internet access has become essential—especially if Lebanon hopes to attract investors and position itself once again as a hub for business.