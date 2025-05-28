Starlink in Beirut: Tech infrastructure emerges as pillar of Lebanon’s recovery efforts

News Bulletin Reports
28-05-2025 | 12:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Starlink in Beirut: Tech infrastructure emerges as pillar of Lebanon’s recovery efforts
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Starlink in Beirut: Tech infrastructure emerges as pillar of Lebanon’s recovery efforts

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

A delegation from the American company Starlink is scheduled to visit Beirut on Thursday, where it will meet with Lebanon’s three top leaders—the president, the prime minister, and the speaker of parliament—as well as several ministers to discuss the potential activation of its satellite internet service in the country.
                                              
While most media outlets have headlined the visit as a technological opportunity, the high-level nature of the meetings raises a question: Why would an internet service provider be meeting with the country’s top political leaders rather than with technical experts from the relevant ministries?

It is becoming increasingly clear that Starlink—the satellite-based internet service offered by Elon Musk’s SpaceX—has taken on a political dimension in Lebanon that precedes its technical implications. 

Lebanon’s efforts to reconnect with its Arab and international surroundings have come through diplomacy, security, and now, through openness to technology and investment.

This is not the first time Starlink’s potential entry into Lebanon has been discussed. 

The topic was seriously considered before the Israeli war, as a contingency in the event of internet outages. At the time, ministers affiliated with Hezbollah raised security concerns.

Now that the war has ended and its consequences are known, the question is: What obstacles remain to activating Starlink—especially when Lebanon clearly needs the service?

Starlink operates through a constellation of thousands of low-orbit satellites that provide direct data transmission from space to the user, without the need for cables or ground infrastructure. 

A small dish installed on a rooftop, vehicle, or building connects to the satellite and provides high-speed internet—even in the most remote or disaster-stricken areas.

In a country grappling with fragile infrastructure, Starlink appears to be the much-needed backup plan for companies, banks, hospitals, and media outlets that cannot afford internet disruptions.

At the core, investors measure a country’s readiness by its stability and essential services like electricity, internet and security.

While Lebanese citizens have long adapted to power cuts through alternative means, consistent internet access has become essential—especially if Lebanon hopes to attract investors and position itself once again as a hub for business.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Starlink

Beirut

Technology

Infrastructure

Lebanon

Recovery

LBCI Next
Support on the table, but Lebanon’s indecision alarms UAE
Soaring war costs: Israel's mass reserve call-up deepens hostage crisis, sparks economic concerns
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-25

French Ambassador hails Lebanon’s banking secrecy reform as key step toward recovery

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-25

Beirut municipal election saga: Sectarian tensions flare in Lebanon’s parliament ahead of vote

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-07

Gulf signals return: Arab Fund pledges fresh support for Lebanon’s recovery

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-21

PM Nawaf Salam mourns Pope Francis: "Lebanon loses a pillar of support"

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Armed factions in Ain al-Hilweh complicate disarmament efforts amid deep-rooted militant presence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

IMF mission in Beirut — will Lebanon seize its 'last chance'?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Alleged talks with Syria, warnings on Lebanon: Israel walks a strategic 'tightrope'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Support on the table, but Lebanon’s indecision alarms UAE

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-22

Sayyed Fadlallah religious office announces Eid al-Adha to begin on June 6

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-26

Hundreds injured: Massive explosion rocks Iranian port, drawing comparisons to Beirut blast

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

Lebanese Army dismantles Israeli-made roadblocks and explosives in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-16

Lebanon left waiting amid shifting regional dynamics: Has Beirut fallen off the US priority list?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Lebanon's FM: Hezbollah must disarm, Lebanese reject outdated power-sharing formula

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Israel claims it killed a Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

UN meeting in Beirut discusses Response Plan and refugee return: International support and government commitment

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:20

Israeli airstrike targets road near southern Lebanese town of Al-Abbassiyah

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:36

Health Minister receives UNHCR delegation informing him of decision to stop healthcare coverage for Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

UAE President’s diplomatic advisor highlights major shift in political landscape of Syria and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

PM Salam tells Lebanese in UAE: Our mission is to rebuild the state and restore trust

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Starlink in Beirut: Tech infrastructure emerges as pillar of Lebanon’s recovery efforts

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More