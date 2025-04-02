The United States imposed sanctions on Wednesday on Russia-based people and entities working to help procure weapons and commodities - including stolen Ukrainian grain - for Yemen's Houthis, the Treasury Department said.



The operatives, who included Russia-based Afghan businessman Hushang Ghairat and his brother, Russia-based Afghan businessman Sohrab Ghairat, helped senior Houthi official Sa’id al-Jamal, procure millions of dollars’ worth of commodities from Russia for shipment to Houthi-controlled Yemen, Treasury said.



The goods included weapons and sensitive goods, as well as stolen Ukrainian grain, the department said in a statement.



"The Houthis remain reliant on Sa’id al-Jamal and his network to procure critical goods to supply the group’s terrorist war machine,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.



“Today’s action underscores our commitment to degrading the Houthis’ ability to threaten the region through their destabilizing activities.”



Reuters