Spain's Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares condemned Israel's attacks on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), describing them as unacceptable and a violation of UN regulations.



Speaking to reporters ahead of a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Luxembourg, Albares emphasized that such actions contradict the expectations of member states within the United Nations, which he stated is fundamentally an organization dedicated to maintaining global peace.



Albares further asserted that only the United Nations has the authority to issue an order to withdraw UNIFIL forces.