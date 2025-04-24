Mount Lebanon governor reports to LBCI almost 36 municipal elections confirmed by acclamation

Mount Lebanon Governor Mohammad Mekawy confirmed to LBCI that the candidacy window for municipal elections will officially close at midnight Wednesday-Thursday.



However, he emphasized that the final official declaration of candidates elected by acclamation would only be made after the withdrawal deadline on Monday-Tuesday, April 28.



Any withdrawals by candidates would render the elections incomplete, necessitating a reopening of the candidacy process.



Mekawy stated that, in principle, 36 municipalities out of the 330 in Mount Lebanon have already concluded their electoral process by acclamation. Most of these municipalities are smaller, and the distribution of confirmed acclamations is as follows:



- Chouf District: 7 municipalities



- Baabda District: 3 municipalities



- Jbeil District: 5 municipalities



- Metn District: 5 municipalities



- Aley District: 8 municipalities



- Kesrouan District 8 municipalities



Regarding logistics, Mekawy announced that the ballot boxes had arrived at the governorate building and would be distributed to the voting centers on Saturday morning.