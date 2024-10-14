Airstrike hits Islamic Health Organization center in southern Lebanon; multiple casualties reported

2024-10-14 | 05:42

0min


The National News Agency (NNA) reported Monday that several individuals were killed in an airstrike targeting the Islamic Health Organization center in Yohmor Al Shaqif, southern Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Israel

Airstrike

Lebanon

Yohmor

South

Hezbollah condemns BBC team's entry into southern village accompanied by Israeli army
Hezbollah launches rocket attack on Bayt Lid barracks east of Netanya
