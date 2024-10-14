Hezbollah condemns BBC team's entry into southern village accompanied by Israeli army

Lebanon News
2024-10-14 | 05:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah condemns BBC team&#39;s entry into southern village accompanied by Israeli army
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah condemns BBC team's entry into southern village accompanied by Israeli army

Hezbollah's media relations office issued a statement condemning the BBC for what it described as a violation of Lebanese sovereignty.

The statement claimed that the BBC has consistently sided with "murderers and criminals" by justifying Zionist actions against the Palestinian-Lebanese people.

According to Hezbollah, the BBC sent a journalistic team into a southern Lebanese village in the company of Israeli forces, violating the sanctity of Lebanese territory and applicable laws. "Reports published by the organization indicate this clear transgression," the statement read.

Hezbollah condemned this "unjustified and completely unacceptable step" and called on the Ministry of Information, the National Media Council, and relevant judicial and security agencies to take necessary legal action against the BBC and its teams operating in Lebanon.

The group also urged protests to be directed at the BBC and its legal representatives.

Additionally, Hezbollah appealed to journalists' and editors' unions and free media organizations worldwide to denounce the BBC's actions.

Lebanon News

Israeli Army

South

Lebanon

Hezbollah

BBC

Media

LBCI Next
Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages
Airstrike hits Islamic Health Organization center in southern Lebanon; multiple casualties reported
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah commander in South Lebanon and targets rocket launchers

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah leaders in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Israeli army details operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-08

Israeli Energy Minister: Israeli army takes control of Maroun El-Ras in South Lebanon, destroying Hezbollah targets

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

LBCI sources: Ahmad Fakih identified as tenant in targeted Aitou-Ehden building; 18 people killed

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:24

Finance Minister: The ministry is able to provide necessary funds to keep the government functioning

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

France rejects Netanyahu's call for UNIFIL withdrawal from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

LBCI sources: Israeli strike targets rented house by Al-Manar TV reporter on Aitou-Ehden road; eight people killed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-07

Israeli military says intercepted some projectiles fired from Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
00:04

Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims drone attack on key target in Jordan Valley

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:58

Guterres says attacks on UNIFIL in Lebanon constitute a war crime

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-21

Lebanon PM Mikati cancels trip to UN General Assembly following Israeli attacks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:29

Israeli strike targets house on Aitou-Ehden road in Zgharta district (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

150 rocket launches from Lebanon towards Israel in one day, Israeli broadcasting authority reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

Hezbollah deceives air defense system and launches barrage of rockets to cover for drone, Israeli army radio reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Hezbollah airs audio recording from assassinated leader Hassan Nasrallah

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages

LBCI
Middle East News
13:58

Number of injuries in drone attack in northern Israel rises to 40, Israeli media reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:23

Political leadership orders army to halt airstrikes on Beirut following Netanyahu-Biden call, Israeli Public Broadcasting authority reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:02

Hezbollah: What happened in south of Haifa is just a part of what awaits Israel if aggression continues

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More