Hezbollah's media relations office issued a statement condemning the BBC for what it described as a violation of Lebanese sovereignty.



The statement claimed that the BBC has consistently sided with "murderers and criminals" by justifying Zionist actions against the Palestinian-Lebanese people.



According to Hezbollah, the BBC sent a journalistic team into a southern Lebanese village in the company of Israeli forces, violating the sanctity of Lebanese territory and applicable laws. "Reports published by the organization indicate this clear transgression," the statement read.



Hezbollah condemned this "unjustified and completely unacceptable step" and called on the Ministry of Information, the National Media Council, and relevant judicial and security agencies to take necessary legal action against the BBC and its teams operating in Lebanon.



The group also urged protests to be directed at the BBC and its legal representatives.



Additionally, Hezbollah appealed to journalists' and editors' unions and free media organizations worldwide to denounce the BBC's actions.