News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Arms collection roadmap: Lebanese Army maps out multi-stage disarmament plan—Key phases
News Bulletin Reports
06-09-2025 | 12:52
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Arms collection roadmap: Lebanese Army maps out multi-stage disarmament plan—Key phases
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
When the Lebanese Cabinet reviewed the army's plan on Friday to place all weapons under state control, the proposal was rooted in more than nine months of field experience.
During that time, the Lebanese Army, working with U.N. peacekeepers (UNIFIL), carried out operations south of the Litani River, dismantling facilities and seizing arms and ammunition belonging to Hezbollah. That effort forms the backbone of the plan's first stage.
According to the roadmap, the first phase will complete disarmament south of the Litani. The second stage will move north of the river, up to the Awali River at the gateway to South Lebanon. The third phase will focus on Beirut and its suburbs, followed by the Bekaa Valley in the fourth stage. The fifth and final phase will extend to the rest of the country, including northern Lebanon.
In addition, the army is tasked with preventing the transfer of weapons between regions, tightening control over the northern and eastern land borders, curbing smuggling, and addressing the presence of arms in Palestinian refugee camps.
Army commander General Rodolph Haykal, who briefed ministers on the plan, declined to specify a timeline for each stage. He replied to the ministers who were asking while he presented the plan that the army could determine when a phase begins, but not when it ends, since caches and facilities could be more extensive than anticipated.
Haykal also outlined key obstacles: ongoing Israeli strikes on Lebanese territory, the level of domestic cooperation with the army's mission, and the need for a favorable regional and international climate. A direct confrontation between Iran and Israel, he noted, would complicate implementation.
The army's limited resources also weigh heavily.
Most engineering units are deployed in the south, where some soldiers have already been killed in operations, and shortages in manpower, equipment, and funding hinder the pace of progress. Haykal stressed the urgent need for material, human, and technical support to carry out tasks across Lebanese territory.
While the government had initially set the end of the year as the deadline for completing the disarmament process, it will now monitor implementation through monthly reports from the army leadership. Officials acknowledged that the December target is not likely to be definitive.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Arms
Collection
Roadmap
Lebanese Army
Disarmament
Plan
Phases
Next
A win for stability: Lebanon steps away from civil strife
‘Gates of hell’: Israeli minister issues warning as Gaza operation continues
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:50
Lebanese Minister Kamal Chehadeh outlines army's five-phase disarmament plan
Lebanon News
10:50
Lebanese Minister Kamal Chehadeh outlines army's five-phase disarmament plan
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-05
Cabinet session ends at Baabda after army presents disarmament plan
Lebanon News
2025-09-05
Cabinet session ends at Baabda after army presents disarmament plan
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-29
Third phase of arms handover in Lebanon: Lebanese army enforces strict security measures
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-29
Third phase of arms handover in Lebanon: Lebanese army enforces strict security measures
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-14
Lebanon’s showdown: Will the Lebanese army succeed in enforcing state control over arms?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-14
Lebanon’s showdown: Will the Lebanese army succeed in enforcing state control over arms?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
A win for stability: Lebanon steps away from civil strife
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
A win for stability: Lebanon steps away from civil strife
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-05
‘Gates of hell’: Israeli minister issues warning as Gaza operation continues
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-05
‘Gates of hell’: Israeli minister issues warning as Gaza operation continues
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-04
Neglected invoices at Beirut Port: Over $1 million recovered for Lebanese treasury
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-04
Neglected invoices at Beirut Port: Over $1 million recovered for Lebanese treasury
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-04
Israel targets engineering equipment: Lebanon border zone sees new raids
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-04
Israel targets engineering equipment: Lebanon border zone sees new raids
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:50
Lebanese Minister Kamal Chehadeh outlines army's five-phase disarmament plan
Lebanon News
10:50
Lebanese Minister Kamal Chehadeh outlines army's five-phase disarmament plan
0
Lebanon News
11:24
Lebanese President urges US to pressure Israel on withdrawal
Lebanon News
11:24
Lebanese President urges US to pressure Israel on withdrawal
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
A win for stability: Lebanon steps away from civil strife
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
A win for stability: Lebanon steps away from civil strife
0
Middle East News
2025-04-26
'Massive explosion' in southern Iran port: State TV
Middle East News
2025-04-26
'Massive explosion' in southern Iran port: State TV
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:21
Army plan aims to contain weapons nationwide, prevent transfers between regions
Lebanon News
14:21
Army plan aims to contain weapons nationwide, prevent transfers between regions
2
Lebanon News
10:50
Lebanese Minister Kamal Chehadeh outlines army's five-phase disarmament plan
Lebanon News
10:50
Lebanese Minister Kamal Chehadeh outlines army's five-phase disarmament plan
3
Lebanon News
08:28
Hezbollah official tells Reuters Cabinet session opens path to 'wisdom' on weapons plan
Lebanon News
08:28
Hezbollah official tells Reuters Cabinet session opens path to 'wisdom' on weapons plan
4
Lebanon News
05:51
Public Works Minister announces work at Qlayaat Airport to begin in early 2026
Lebanon News
05:51
Public Works Minister announces work at Qlayaat Airport to begin in early 2026
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
A win for stability: Lebanon steps away from civil strife
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
A win for stability: Lebanon steps away from civil strife
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Arms collection roadmap: Lebanese Army maps out multi-stage disarmament plan—Key phases
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Arms collection roadmap: Lebanese Army maps out multi-stage disarmament plan—Key phases
7
Lebanon News
11:24
Lebanese President urges US to pressure Israel on withdrawal
Lebanon News
11:24
Lebanese President urges US to pressure Israel on withdrawal
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:36
Israel strike destroys another Gaza City high-rise: Witnesses
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:36
Israel strike destroys another Gaza City high-rise: Witnesses
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More