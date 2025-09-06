Arms collection roadmap: Lebanese Army maps out multi-stage disarmament plan—Key phases

News Bulletin Reports
06-09-2025 | 12:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Arms collection roadmap: Lebanese Army maps out multi-stage disarmament plan—Key phases
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Arms collection roadmap: Lebanese Army maps out multi-stage disarmament plan—Key phases

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi    

When the Lebanese Cabinet reviewed the army's plan on Friday to place all weapons under state control, the proposal was rooted in more than nine months of field experience.

During that time, the Lebanese Army, working with U.N. peacekeepers (UNIFIL), carried out operations south of the Litani River, dismantling facilities and seizing arms and ammunition belonging to Hezbollah. That effort forms the backbone of the plan's first stage.

According to the roadmap, the first phase will complete disarmament south of the Litani. The second stage will move north of the river, up to the Awali River at the gateway to South Lebanon. The third phase will focus on Beirut and its suburbs, followed by the Bekaa Valley in the fourth stage. The fifth and final phase will extend to the rest of the country, including northern Lebanon.

In addition, the army is tasked with preventing the transfer of weapons between regions, tightening control over the northern and eastern land borders, curbing smuggling, and addressing the presence of arms in Palestinian refugee camps.

Army commander General Rodolph Haykal, who briefed ministers on the plan, declined to specify a timeline for each stage. He replied to the ministers who were asking while he presented the plan that the army could determine when a phase begins, but not when it ends, since caches and facilities could be more extensive than anticipated.

Haykal also outlined key obstacles: ongoing Israeli strikes on Lebanese territory, the level of domestic cooperation with the army's mission, and the need for a favorable regional and international climate. A direct confrontation between Iran and Israel, he noted, would complicate implementation.

The army's limited resources also weigh heavily. 

Most engineering units are deployed in the south, where some soldiers have already been killed in operations, and shortages in manpower, equipment, and funding hinder the pace of progress. Haykal stressed the urgent need for material, human, and technical support to carry out tasks across Lebanese territory.

While the government had initially set the end of the year as the deadline for completing the disarmament process, it will now monitor implementation through monthly reports from the army leadership. Officials acknowledged that the December target is not likely to be definitive.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Arms

Collection

Roadmap

Lebanese Army

Disarmament

Plan

Phases

LBCI Next
A win for stability: Lebanon steps away from civil strife
‘Gates of hell’: Israeli minister issues warning as Gaza operation continues
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

Lebanese Minister Kamal Chehadeh outlines army's five-phase disarmament plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-05

Cabinet session ends at Baabda after army presents disarmament plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-29

Third phase of arms handover in Lebanon: Lebanese army enforces strict security measures

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-14

Lebanon’s showdown: Will the Lebanese army succeed in enforcing state control over arms?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

A win for stability: Lebanon steps away from civil strife

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-05

‘Gates of hell’: Israeli minister issues warning as Gaza operation continues

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-04

Neglected invoices at Beirut Port: Over $1 million recovered for Lebanese treasury

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-04

Israel targets engineering equipment: Lebanon border zone sees new raids

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

Lebanese Minister Kamal Chehadeh outlines army's five-phase disarmament plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:24

Lebanese President urges US to pressure Israel on withdrawal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

A win for stability: Lebanon steps away from civil strife

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-26

'Massive explosion' in southern Iran port: State TV

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:21

Army plan aims to contain weapons nationwide, prevent transfers between regions

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

Lebanese Minister Kamal Chehadeh outlines army's five-phase disarmament plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

Hezbollah official tells Reuters Cabinet session opens path to 'wisdom' on weapons plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:51

Public Works Minister announces work at Qlayaat Airport to begin in early 2026

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

A win for stability: Lebanon steps away from civil strife

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Arms collection roadmap: Lebanese Army maps out multi-stage disarmament plan—Key phases

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:24

Lebanese President urges US to pressure Israel on withdrawal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:36

Israel strike destroys another Gaza City high-rise: Witnesses

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More