News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
France rejects Netanyahu's call for UNIFIL withdrawal from Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-14 | 08:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
France rejects Netanyahu's call for UNIFIL withdrawal from Lebanon
France rejected Monday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's demand for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to withdraw from its positions in Lebanon.
In a statement, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized, "The protection of peacekeeping forces is a responsibility for all parties involved."
Lebanon News
France
Israel
Netanyahu
UNIFIL
Withdrawal
Lebanon
Next
Finance Minister: The ministry is able to provide necessary funds to keep the government functioning
LBCI sources: Israeli strike targets rented house by Al-Manar TV reporter on Aitou-Ehden road; eight people killed
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Lebanon's PM condemns Netanyahu's demand for UNIFIL withdrawal
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Lebanon's PM condemns Netanyahu's demand for UNIFIL withdrawal
0
Lebanon News
12:43
Israeli army says tank entered UNIFIL site in Lebanon during evacuation of injured soldiers
Lebanon News
12:43
Israeli army says tank entered UNIFIL site in Lebanon during evacuation of injured soldiers
0
Lebanon News
11:59
Netanyahu expresses 'regret' for any damage to UNIFIL forces in Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:59
Netanyahu expresses 'regret' for any damage to UNIFIL forces in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
France, Italy, and Spain condemn targeting of UNIFIL by the Israeli army: Joint statement
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
France, Italy, and Spain condemn targeting of UNIFIL by the Israeli army: Joint statement
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:43
Rockets fired from Lebanon trigger sirens across central Israel
Middle East News
10:43
Rockets fired from Lebanon trigger sirens across central Israel
0
Lebanon News
10:33
Lebanese Army confirms arrival of aircraft carrying humanitarian aid donated by Jordan
Lebanon News
10:33
Lebanese Army confirms arrival of aircraft carrying humanitarian aid donated by Jordan
0
Lebanon News
10:23
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
10:23
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
10:08
On LBCI, Bakhash calls for urgent support for the healthcare sector as the war continues
Lebanon News
10:08
On LBCI, Bakhash calls for urgent support for the healthcare sector as the war continues
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah targets Israeli forces in Qiryat Shemona, resulting in casualties
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah targets Israeli forces in Qiryat Shemona, resulting in casualties
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
New Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
New Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Middle East News
2024-08-07
Iran asks airlines to avoid its airspace: Report says
Middle East News
2024-08-07
Iran asks airlines to avoid its airspace: Report says
0
Lebanon News
05:23
Hezbollah launches rocket attack on Bayt Lid barracks east of Netanya
Lebanon News
05:23
Hezbollah launches rocket attack on Bayt Lid barracks east of Netanya
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:23
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
10:23
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
09:51
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
09:51
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli strike targets house on Aitou-Ehden road in Zgharta district (Video)
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli strike targets house on Aitou-Ehden road in Zgharta district (Video)
2
Lebanon News
13:51
150 rocket launches from Lebanon towards Israel in one day, Israeli broadcasting authority reports
Lebanon News
13:51
150 rocket launches from Lebanon towards Israel in one day, Israeli broadcasting authority reports
3
Lebanon News
08:30
LBCI sources: Ahmad Fakih identified as tenant in targeted Aitou-Ehden building; 18 people killed
Lebanon News
08:30
LBCI sources: Ahmad Fakih identified as tenant in targeted Aitou-Ehden building; 18 people killed
4
Lebanon News
13:32
Hezbollah deceives air defense system and launches barrage of rockets to cover for drone, Israeli army radio reports
Lebanon News
13:32
Hezbollah deceives air defense system and launches barrage of rockets to cover for drone, Israeli army radio reports
5
Lebanon News
06:10
Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages
Lebanon News
06:10
Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages
6
Lebanon News
12:50
Hezbollah airs audio recording from assassinated leader Hassan Nasrallah
Lebanon News
12:50
Hezbollah airs audio recording from assassinated leader Hassan Nasrallah
7
Middle East News
13:58
Number of injuries in drone attack in northern Israel rises to 40, Israeli media reports
Middle East News
13:58
Number of injuries in drone attack in northern Israel rises to 40, Israeli media reports
8
Lebanon News
14:23
Political leadership orders army to halt airstrikes on Beirut following Netanyahu-Biden call, Israeli Public Broadcasting authority reports
Lebanon News
14:23
Political leadership orders army to halt airstrikes on Beirut following Netanyahu-Biden call, Israeli Public Broadcasting authority reports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More