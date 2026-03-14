Missile strike on Isfahan industrial area kills 15: Iran media

Middle East News
14-03-2026 | 13:25
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Missile strike on Isfahan industrial area kills 15: Iran media
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Missile strike on Isfahan industrial area kills 15: Iran media

A U.S.-Israeli missile attack on an industrial area of Isfahan killed at least 15 people, Iran's Fars news agency reported on Saturday.

"The attack targeted a factory that produces heating and cooling equipment" and was in operation at the time of the strike, Fars reported. Saturday is a working day in Iran.

AFP

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