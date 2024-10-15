Death toll rises to 2,350 as Israeli airstrikes exacerbate humanitarian crisis in Lebanon

Lebanon's Emergency Committee Coordinator and caretaker Environment Minister Nasser Yassin released the 19th emergency report detailing the latest Israeli airstrikes and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country.



The report revealed that in the past 24 hours, 146 airstrikes were recorded, bringing the total number of Israeli attacks since the start of the war to 10,012.



The Public Health Ministry reported that the latest death toll includes 41 people killed and 124 injuries in the past 24 hours. This brings the total toll to 2,350 killed and 10,924 injured since the escalation began.



Until now, 1,067 centers have been opened to shelter displaced individuals, with 881 of these facilities reaching total capacity.



The National Operations Center has registered 188,652 displaced individuals (41,894 families) in official shelters.



Additionally, the report indicated that between September 23 and October 15, 2024, Lebanon's General Security registered 329,386 Syrian nationals and 126,842 Lebanese going to Syria.



According to the Ministry of Education, 77% of public schools do not provide educational services, either because they are being used as shelters or are located in directly affected areas.



Additionally, 40% of students in public vocational and technical education, 57% of students at the Lebanese University, and 32% from private higher education institutions are from regions that have been directly impacted.