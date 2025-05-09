Iranian FM to visit Saudi Arabia and Qatar on Saturday

09-05-2025 | 03:34
Iranian FM to visit Saudi Arabia and Qatar on Saturday
Iranian FM to visit Saudi Arabia and Qatar on Saturday

An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Saudi Arabia and Qatar on Saturday and will take part in the Iran-Arab World Dialogue Conference in Doha. 

The visit comes ahead of expected talks between the United States and Iran on Sunday.

Reuters

Hamas met Gaza mediators this week, but 'no progress:' Sources tell AFP
Behind closed doors: Secret Syria-Israel contacts hint at peace push
