Israeli Army Radio: Hezbollah military site targeted in strike on Beirut's southern suburbs

Lebanon News
2024-10-16 | 00:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli Army Radio: Hezbollah military site targeted in strike on Beirut&#39;s southern suburbs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli Army Radio: Hezbollah military site targeted in strike on Beirut's southern suburbs

Israeli Army Radio reported Wednesday that a recent airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs targeted a Hezbollah military structure.

Lebanon News

Israel

Lebanon

Beirut

Military

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Israeli army claims airstrike targets Hezbollah weapons depot in Beirut's southern suburbs
Israeli army claims over 140 Hezbollah targets struck in southern Lebanon operations
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:04

Israeli police claim to have foiled assassination plot against high-ranking official funded by Iran for $100,000

LBCI
Middle East News
02:30

Israeli Police and Shin Bet: Citizen arrested for alleged plot to assassinate Israeli scientist

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:17

Israeli airstrikes target southern Lebanon towns amid heavy shelling

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:03

Iran tells UN chief ready for 'decisive' response to Israel attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:17

Israeli airstrikes target southern Lebanon towns amid heavy shelling

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:03

Iran tells UN chief ready for 'decisive' response to Israel attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:04

Israeli army claims airstrike targets Hezbollah weapons depot in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:42

Israeli army claims over 140 Hezbollah targets struck in southern Lebanon operations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:15

Lebanon's health ministry updates Qana airstrike casualty figures: One dead, 30 injured

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-10

Esmail Qaani suspected of espionage and hospitalized due to heart attack during interrogation: Sky News Arabia

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:51

Israeli airstrike targets Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-14

Netanyahu's office: Israel will listen to Washington but will make its own decisions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:25

Israeli army shares video of captured Hezbollah member

LBCI
World News
16:32

State Department spokesperson says US has directly opposed Israel’s frequent strikes in Beirut, notes decrease in recent days

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Israeli army calls on residents of southern Lebanon to stay away from the region

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:29

Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Middle East News
12:57

Israeli army claims it arrested three members of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:51

Israeli airstrike targets Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

PM Mikati to Al Jazeera: Lebanon received US guarantees to de-escalate Israeli attacks on Beirut and its southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel is committing massacres, pushing Hezbollah to adopt a firm stance

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More