Back home for the holidays: Lebanese families reunite
21-12-2025 | 13:05
Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
As the holiday season approaches, Lebanese families are welcoming a growing number of expatriates returning home.
On Friday, nearly 16,000 visitors entered Lebanon, and the number is expected to rise to around 18,000 daily in the coming week, according to officials.
The arrivals reflect a longstanding tradition: families and friends reunite during the holidays, with parents, children, and grandparents gathering to celebrate together. Many expatriates make the journey specifically to spend time with relatives and friends in Lebanon, maintaining ties despite years abroad.
Officials say the return of expatriates highlights the social and cultural importance of holiday gatherings across the country, reinforcing family bonds and connections to home.
