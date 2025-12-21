Back home for the holidays: Lebanese families reunite

News Bulletin Reports
21-12-2025 | 13:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Back home for the holidays: Lebanese families reunite
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Back home for the holidays: Lebanese families reunite

Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

As the holiday season approaches, Lebanese families are welcoming a growing number of expatriates returning home.

On Friday, nearly 16,000 visitors entered Lebanon, and the number is expected to rise to around 18,000 daily in the coming week, according to officials.

The arrivals reflect a longstanding tradition: families and friends reunite during the holidays, with parents, children, and grandparents gathering to celebrate together. Many expatriates make the journey specifically to spend time with relatives and friends in Lebanon, maintaining ties despite years abroad.

Officials say the return of expatriates highlights the social and cultural importance of holiday gatherings across the country, reinforcing family bonds and connections to home.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

holidays:

Lebanese

families

reunite

LBCI Next
Arms and authority: Iraq faces renewed debate over state control
Syria warns of halting cooperation with Lebanon as progress continues on Syrian prisoners issue
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-09

A surge in returns, a crisis unresolved: The uncertain path home for Syrians

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-28

Return to Lebanon’s south stalled as destruction blocks families’ path home

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-11

ABC recognized by the Lebanese Red Cross for sustained commitment during and after the 2024 crisis

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13

Israel says all 20 surviving Gaza hostages back home

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Regional tensions grow: Israel pushes 'Black Line' buffer zone in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Arms and authority: Iraq faces renewed debate over state control

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-20

Syria warns of halting cooperation with Lebanon as progress continues on Syrian prisoners issue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-20

Israeli military signals readiness for broader Lebanon operation pending political decision—the details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Back home for the holidays: Lebanese families reunite

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-23

Berri rejects remarks by US envoy criticizing Lebanese government, army, and resistance groups

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-13

Lebanon takes steps toward reopening Qlayaat airport to travelers — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:05

Banks Association: Trust key to economic recovery and banking reform

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Israeli surveillance device found and dismantled in Yaroun, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah member in Yater, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:22

Banks Association sources say strike still an option if an unfair law is issued targeting depositors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Regional tensions grow: Israel pushes 'Black Line' buffer zone in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:05

Banks Association: Trust key to economic recovery and banking reform

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Back home for the holidays: Lebanese families reunite

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Arms and authority: Iraq faces renewed debate over state control

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:00

Israel's security cabinet approves 19 new settlements in West Bank: Statement

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More