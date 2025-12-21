Israeli surveillance device found and dismantled in Yaroun, South Lebanon

Lebanon News
21-12-2025 | 10:07
High views
Israeli surveillance device found and dismantled in Yaroun, South Lebanon
0min
Israeli surveillance device found and dismantled in Yaroun, South Lebanon

As part of ongoing engineering survey operations in southern areas amid continued Israeli attacks, a specialized military unit discovered a camouflaged Israeli surveillance device equipped with a camera in the town of Yaroun, Bint Jbeil, and dismantled it.

The Army Command urged citizens to stay away from suspicious objects, avoid touching them, and report them to the nearest military post to ensure their safety.
 

Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah member in Yater, South Lebanon
Syria warns of halting cooperation with Lebanon as progress continues on Syrian prisoners issue
